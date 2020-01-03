Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas O'Connor


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas O'Connor Obituary
John Thomas O'Connor, 79, of Williamstown, MA died peacefully on Friday December 20, 2019 at Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, VT, with his wife and daughters at his side.

John was born in Marlboro, MA on January 2, 1940, son of James Thomas and Mildred (Blais) O'Connor. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1963 with a degree in English literature and joined the US Naval Air Reserve, serving 2 years in the Aleutian Islands.

Back on the East Coast, John worked for IBM as a computer systems engineer for 25 years. He then returned to school to earn a Master's degree in organizational psychology from RPI and pursued a second career as a psychology instructor at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. He was an excellent golfer and a member of the Taconic Golf Club, where he enjoyed meeting new people and trading jokes. John was a lifelong musician, playing trombone, piano, trumpet, tuba, and saxophone with several local bands including the Billville Baileys and the Flatbed Jazz Band. He also taught himself fly fishing, downhill skiing, sewing, samurai sword making, and how to bake bread. He and his wife Margy moved to Williamstown in 1971 and loved the nearby rivers and woods; he never drove by a tag sale without stopping.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret (Piper) O'Connor, and two daughters: Ellen Hartigan-O'Connor (married to Dennis) of Kensington, CA and Meg O'Connor of Dobbs Ferry, NY. He leaves three grandchildren: Eamon, Finn, and Desmond. His is also survived by his sister, Janice Phillipps of Chelmsford, MA, his niece Courtney and nephew Michael.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for John T. O'Connor will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2 PM at the First Congregational Church of Williamstown. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to

Mount Greylock Friends of the Arts or the in care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -