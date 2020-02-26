|
Jonathan Mason Peters; age 18, a resident of North Pownal, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 as a result of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident in Petersburgh, New York.
Jonathan was born on March 5, 2001 and is survived by his parents John Mason, Candie LeBarron, and Jesse and Angela Peters.
He received his education in Ludlow and was a 2019 graduate of Black River High School. While in high school, Jonathan was a member of the Varsity soccer and baseball teams. He was an outstanding basketball player. The high school retired his basketball jersey #5.
Jonathan enjoyed all sports, sports cars, dirt bikes, anything fast and loud.
Jonathan was currently employed at Bread Loaf Construction in Bennington and had been working on the Putnam Block Project. He is currently living in North Powal. He was very strong willed, but was always there with a helping hand.
Survivors besides his parents include; his sisters; Kianna Peters of Ludlow, Vermont, Kassidy Humphrey of Wallingford, Vermont. His niece, Aubrey Humphrey-Bertrand of Wallingford, Vermont. He leaves his step-brother, Joey, his step-sister, Avery and their mother, Nicole. His grandmother, Donna Peters Abbott of Andover, Vermont, and Dorrie and Todd Yakunovich, of Proctor, Vermont, as well as several other family members. Jonathan is predeceased by his grandfather, Lawrence Peters, and grandmother, Geraldine Mason.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington at 4:00PM. Interment will take place in the spring of 2020.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1:00PM until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to AAU Basketball through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences can be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 26, 2020