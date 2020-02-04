|
|
Joseph A. Mezowicz, age 86, a resident of the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, died on January 23, 2020.
He was born in New York City, NY on January 24, 1933. Joseph was the son of the late Anthony and Stella (Krupa) Mezowicz. He received his education in New York City. Joseph served in the Army during the Korean War. He married the former Auleta Welch Thompson, on April 2, 1978, on Cape Cod, MA. Mrs. Mezowicz predeceased him on April 25, 2005.
Before moving to Vermont, Joseph had been employed as a Florist in Brooklyn, NY, for twenty years. After moving to Vermont, he worked as a custodian at the Vermont Veterans Home for several years. Joseph was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, and a long time member of the American Legion. Joseph enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include: one step-son: Donald Thompson (Helen) and one step daughter-in-law, Norma Thompson. He leaves four step-grandchildren: Christopher Thompson, Daniel Thompson, Lisa Midura, and Danielle Thompson. He is also survived by his Goddaughter and niece, Barbara Wetherell, and one grandnephew, Brandon Wetherell.
Besides his wife, Joseph is predeceased by one step-son, Walter Thompson, and two sisters: Jane Moore and Mary Siedel.
Graveside funeral services will be held in the spring of 2020 at the Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.
The Thompson family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Vermont Veterans Home for the excellent care he received during his stay there.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bennington Rescue Squad or the Vermont Veterans Home through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 4, 2020