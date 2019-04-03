|
Joseph Gerard Sorensen, 55, a resident of Brierwood Lane, Burlington, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness.
Born in Bennington on August 21, 1963, he was the son of Jeanne (Robinson) Sorensen and the late William Sorensen.
Joe received his early education at North Bennington Elementary School and was a 1981 graduate of Mt. Anthony Union High School. Following high school, Joe graduated from Castleton State College with a degree in Nursing and later received his master's degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Vermont and his Nurse Practitioner certificate from Georgetown University.
Joe began his nursing career at Rutland Hospital before moving to Burlington, where he accepted a position in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Fletcher Allen Hospital. At the time of his death, he was the Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner in the NICU at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Joe enjoyed gardening and was very proud of both his native orchids and his koi fish pond. He also enjoyed traveling and camping.
Joe is survived by his husband, Lawrence P. Rudiger of Burlington; his mother, Jeanne Sorensen of North Bennington; his sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Susan Sorensen and Fernando Ruiz and four nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (Kyle) DeMato, Rebecca, Matthew and Daniel Ruiz, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The funeral will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00a.m., where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Burial will take place in the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Joseph G. Sorensen's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to Mary's Garden through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 3, 2019