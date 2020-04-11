|
|
Joseph P. Holloway, 76, passed away on April 6, 2020 at his home in Saratoga Springs, NY, surrounded by family.
Joe was born in North Adams, MA, on May 13, 1943 to John Joseph and Mary Holloway. He graduated with undergraduate and graduate degrees from North Adams State College. Shortly after finishing his education, Joe began his career as an 8th grade History teacher in Hoosick Falls, NY, at Hoosick Falls Central School, a position he would hold for 37 years.
In 1968 he married Winifred "Winnie" Sullivan, of Boston, MA, and the couple settled down in Hoosick Falls.
Joe quickly put down roots in the small hamlet, and became an integral member of the community. He served as the local town historian, a candidate for the Town Board, and a part-time summer bartender at the country club, as well as in his role as beloved teacher. He and Winnie started a family, which eventually grew to six children and eight grandchildren.
Throughout his long career as an educator, Joe advocated for all children, particularly those faced with challenges, and started the school's first ever Middle School program, to ensure a tailored approach geared toward that specific age group.
His love of US history led to his position as Hoosick Falls Town Historian. He gave frequent talks to community groups about the founding and early days of the Township as well as its surrounding communities. In his role as historian, he led Hoosick's Bicentennial Celebration proceedings in 1976, and a reenactment of the Battle of Bennington, a pivotal moment in the Revolutionary War.
Joe also served as a member and supporter of the Louis Miller History Museum, which is dedicated to preserving the history of the Township, featuring displays on American folk artist, Grandma Moses, and inventor and manufacturer, Walter A. Wood, as well as artifacts from the Revolutionary War. For several years, Joe served on the school board of St. Mary's Academy, Hoosick Fall's Catholic K-12 parochial school. He was also a member of the Parish Council of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hoosick Falls.
Joe and Winnie retired to Saratoga Springs, NY in 2001, where they spent time in their favorite haunts on Broadway and hosted annual family gatherings during the August racing season. Whenever family visited, Joe would oversee raucous "Friday Pizza Nights," hand-making an endless stream of pies, a longtime family tradition that began in Hoosick Falls, when every Friday, a revolving group of Holloway children and their friends would jam the kitchen for Joe's pizza.
In his later years, Joe became a prolific painter, creating abstract art, as well as representational paintings and illustrations depicting past and present scenes of family and community life. His work has been shown at the Saratoga Arts Center. In his final days, he continued to hand paint birthday cards and Christmas cards for his children and grandchildren, depicting family milestones from over the years.
Joe was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, and was heartened by their World Series win after an 86-year drought, as well as their continued success in recent years. He was also a lifelong golfer, taking up the sport with his father when he was five years old.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by a sister, Esther Sprague, of Bangor, ME. He is survived by his wife of 52 years and six children - Patrick Holloway (Amanda), Kathryn Claus (James), Mike Holloway, Anne Holloway (Kevin Fitzpatrick), Neil Holloway (Nancy Mader) and Ellen Eck (Jonathan) - his nephew Steve Sprague of Bangor, ME, and cherished family friend, Amy Heebner. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, who knew him as "Papa Joe".
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be private. A memorial for extended family and friends will be scheduled in the coming months.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 11, 2020