Joseph T. Fraize, Jr, 44, a resident of Church Street, passed away July 4, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday July 11, 2019. at 1pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will be private. There will be a visiting hour at the funeral home from noon-1pm one hour prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 9, 2019