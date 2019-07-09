Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fraize
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph T. Fraize Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph T. Fraize Jr. Obituary
Joseph T. Fraize, Jr, 44, a resident of Church Street, passed away July 4, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday July 11, 2019. at 1pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will be private. There will be a visiting hour at the funeral home from noon-1pm one hour prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now