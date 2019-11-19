|
Josephine Kelly Dick Cadiz, a life-long resident of Bennington VT, died peacefully at the Veterans Home on Sunday November 17, 2019
Born in Bennington, VT on December 28, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Francis (Frank) and Hazel Horst Kelly. Josephine was educated in Bennington, graduating from Bennington High. She first married Edward G. Dick in Bennington in 1944 and had two children. Mr. Dick died in a tragic accident in 1949. Later, in 1954 she married Daniel G. Cadiz, and they had three sons. Mr. Cadiz survives and is currently a resident of the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.
In earlier years Mrs. Cadiz was employed in the office at EZ Mill and then at Union Carbide Corporation. She later worked as a computer operator at Mount Anthony Union High School until the time of her retirement. "Jo" was always the hub of her family and her "boys" remained closely involved in her life along with their families. In earlier years she enjoyed knitting, and in recent time was a voracious reader. Throughout her life she enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was also a life-long parishioner at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church.
Survivors in addition to her husband include five loving sons and their spouses: James E. Dick and Eileen Stockman Dick of Rutland, VT; Edward S. Dick and Nancy L. Mills of Hoosick, NY; David A. Cadiz and Carla Birk Cadiz of Norwood, MA; Christopher F. Cadiz and Michael J. Puckly of South Windsor, CT; and John D. Cadiz and Cory J. Church of Chelsea, MA. "Nana Jo" will be lovingly missed by her seven grandchildren; Suzanne Dick Buckley, Andrew Dick, Kelly Ann Melekis, Melissa Mills-Dick, Cory Mills-Dick, Nathaniel Cadiz and Britney Cadiz; and by her seven great grandchildren (Emilia, Alexander, Katie, Joshua, Soleia, Zemyna and Merritt), who always brought a smile to her face and joy to her life. "Jo" will also be missed by her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Fred Kennedy of Bennington, niece Raquel K. Turn and nephew Kelly P. Kennedy, and their families; her former sister-in-law Evie Dick Rabideau and her family; and her Horst cousins.
The funeral will be held at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 9:30 with a prayer service, and from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church at 10:00 am where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance. Burial will take place in the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery
If friends desire contributions in the memory of Josephine may be made either to Sacred Heart School or the Vermont Veterans Home through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net. The family extends its gratitude to the Vermont Veterans Home for the compassionate care they have provided.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 19, 2019