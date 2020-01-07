|
|
Joyce E. Lisby a longtime resident of East Main Street passed away peacefully on Friday January 3, 2020 in Bennington at the age of 99 years. Joyce was born in Oswego, NY on April 30, 1920. She graduated from Skidmore College and greatly appreciated the scholarship she received for her history degree. After marrying Thomas J. Lisby, she moved to Bennington and taught "K" at Cora B. Whitney School until retirement. Prior to that she had taught High School in Delmar, NY. Joyce was a Founder of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society and a long-time member of the Bennington Retired Teachers Association (BCREA). She was an avid reader as well as enjoying outdoor activities; skiing at Stratton, hiking, biking, walking, camping, and, traveling. Joyce also enjoyed going to the Bone Builders classes at the Senior Center for several years and made many friends there. Joyce's last few years have had many challenges with glaucoma, macular degeneration and arthritis. The last 3 years she lived at Rivers Edge Community Care Home where she received excellent care. Bayada Hospice of Southern VT helped with her last few weeks of life. At her request there will be no funeral services. Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home will make arrangements for her to be with her husband and son, Thomas J. at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington, VT. Memorial gifts may be made to either Skidmore College Scholarship Fund or Bayada Hospice in care of the Hanson Walrbidge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 7, 2020