Joanne Frances King Keough, 74, a former resident of Arlington, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Brookdale at Fillmore Pond in Bennington where she had resided for the past ten years.
Joanne was born in Bennington at Putnam Memorial Hospital, now Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, on January 22, 1946, the daughter of John T. and Frances (Mann) King. She married Richard Keough on October 2, 1965. Joanne was a 1964 graduate of Arlington Memorial High School.
Survivors include a son, Matthew Keough of Whitehall, NY; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Reginald Jennings Jr. of Arlington, VT and daughter Stacey Keough of SanDiego, CA; five grandchildren, Mallory, Maclain and Jensen Keough of Whitehall, NY, Morgan and Erinn Jennings of Arlington, VT; a sister, Charlotte King Houghton of Poultney, VT and brother, James King of Shaftsbury, VT along with several nieces and nephews.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents, sister Carolyn King and brother John "Jackie" King Jr. and her husband, Richard William Keough.
In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Joanne was a member of the parish of Christ Our Savior of Arlington. She was a member of the Christ Our Savior Sodality as well as the Catholic Daughters of America. Joanne also spent many years with the Arlington Chorale Singers.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Wednesday, August 19, at 9:30 a.m. with a prayer and from Scared Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington at 10:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Burial will take place in the family lot in St. Columban's Cemetery in Arlington.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Joanne Keough's memory may be made to either the Arlington Rescue Squad or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
