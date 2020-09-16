1/1
Judy M. Briggs
1946 - 2020
Judy M. Briggs, 74, a resident of Applegate Drive in Bennington died Thursday September 10, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle pedestrian accident in Bennington.

The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday September 18, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of the service.

The burial will follow in the family lot at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge, NY.

To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on Sep. 16, 2020.
