PETERSBURGH, NY - Julie Ann Whalen Ploof, 77, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT. She was born in Bennington on March 13, 1943, the daughter of the late William and Katherine Whalen. She was raised and educated in Arlington, VT.
Julie raised buckskin Morgan horses and was the founder of Robi-Sue Morgans in Arlington, Vt. She was also a hairdresser in the Tamarac Plaza in Brunswick, NY. She has resided in Petersburgh for the past 10 years.
She is the beloved mother of Susan M. Lawyer of Greenville, TN and Robert S. (Cindy) Ploof, Jr. of Petersburgh, NY; grandmother of Danielle, Megan and Justin and is survived by 10 great-grandchildren. She is the former wife of Robert Ploof, Sr. of Afton, TN. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Shawn Babcock of Petersburgh, NY.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh, NY. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 24, 2020