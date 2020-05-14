Karen Huber-Rowley,66,a resident of Chester Knoll Drive,passed away Monday May 11,2020 at her home.Karen was born in The Bronx,NY on September 16,1953 the daughter of the late Edward and Marguerite Huber. She attended Bronx schools and graduated from St. Helena's Catholic High School.Karen was Senior Account Executive for AIG,worked for the New York State Workers Compensation Board and managed law firms in Manhattan.Karen was an avid knitter and reader.She enjoyed gardening,loved her cats,listened to the sounds of Frank Sinatra and country music and with her husband Gene and her father and mother-in-law embarked on cruises all over the world.Karen is survived by her husband Eugene C. Rowley,Jr. of Bennington whom she married in June,1993 in Bronxville,NY,her sister Keri Schifano and her husband Anthony of Monroe,NY,her nephews Anthony Schifano of Otisville,NY, Alex Schifano of Albuquerque,New Mexico and Michael Schifano of Garden Grove,California and many cousins.Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic,funeral services for Karen will be for her family and friends for only short visits at Hanson-Walbridge&Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington,VT.Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held Tuesday May 19,2020 from 4-6pm.The funeral home requires those that attend to wear face masks and are invited in small groups.Burial for Karen will take place Wednesday May 20,2020 in Beekman Cemetery,5 Church St Poughquag,NY.If friends desire,memorial gifts in Karen's memory they may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter or Warm the Children,c/o Hanson Walbridge&Shea Funeral Home P.O.Box 957 Bennington,VT 05201.To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson Walbridge&Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington,VT.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 14, 2020.