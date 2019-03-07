|
|
Kasmer J. Stempek, 96, died peacefully Tuesday, March 5th at his home in Hoosick Falls. He was born in Hoosick Falls, NY on July 7, 1922, son of Kasmir and Stacia (Comski) Stempek. Kasmer married Joan Smith on April 8, 1950, she predeceased him on August 7, 2012.
Kas graduated from Walter A. Wood High School in 1939. He received his BS and MS from Cortland University. While at Cortland he played on the basketball team as point guard and catcher on the baseball team. Upon graduation he began his teaching and coaching in Munnsville, NY. He returned to Hoosick Falls in 1953 to teach and then became Elementary Principal in 1955 overseeing 15 small rural schools until centralization in 1961. He retired in 1984 and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC to enjoy sunshine, golf and friends. Twenty-five years later they returned home to live out life with family.
He was an active member of the community through out his life. Kasmer served as past president of the Hoosick Falls Country Club, Kiwanis Club, Little League and Parent-Teacher Association. In 1973 he successfully headed the campaign to improve and redesign Route 7. He coached many teams, taught swimming lessons and life guarded summers at the White Creek Pool and Babcock Lake. He was a Section 2 high school basketball referee and baseball umpire. He continued to actively follow all local teams through the newspaper. He enjoyed most, the time he spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great grands.
Kasmer is survived by his son Michael (Lissa) of Nahant, MA, and daughters Jan McGuire (Michael) of Hoosick Falls, Jill Barnoski (Brian) of Lenox, MA, seven grandchildren Chris and Sarah Stempek, Tim McGuire (Ashley), Scott McGuire (Molly), Craig McGuire (Lindsey), Drew Barnoski and Katie D'Alessandro (Joe), four great grandchildren Aidan and Owen McGuire, Ella and Charlotte Ollenburger also several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday March 9th, at 11:00 am, from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls on Friday March 8th, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Isabel McGuire Memorial Scholarship or the Town of Hoosick Youth Center through the funeral home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 7, 2019