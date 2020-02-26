|
|
Katherine M. "Kitty" Camp,88 a resident of Harbour Road passed away peacefully on Friday evening February 21, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans Home. The daughter of the late John Martin and Jessie Virginia (Merrill) Kennedy, she was born in Bennington on May 19, 1931. Kitty had worked in Medical Records Administration at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Lonergan and Thomas Insurance and Assistant Personnel Manager at Union Carbide (Now Eveready Battery. She had also been a substitute Special Education teacher in the Southwestern Vermont Supervisory Union. Kitty was a former member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed crafting especially making dolls, she collected antique dolls and enjoyed going hiking. Being a descendant of William Eldred of the Mayflower, she had a keen interest in genealogy and maintained dual citizenship in the US and Ireland. She leaves her son James Theodore "Ted" Camp and foster daughter Sandra Ann Barrows both of Bennington, nephews and cousins in Ireland. She was predeceased by her husband Archie James "Jim" Camp on May 21, 2019, sisters Joan Ann (Kennedy) Alderman and Rena Mock.Funeral services will be held at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home at a later date to be announced.Burial will take place in the Camp family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to Archie.Memorial gifts may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, MA in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.To send personal condolences visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 26, 2020