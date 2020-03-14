|
|
Kathleen (Kelly) Perrott passed away on March 9, 2020 at Joanne's House Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL after a fifteen-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
She was born in Webster, MA on February 20, 1946 daughter of the late Francis and Mary Kelly. She is survived by her spouse Ron, Bonita Springs, Fl, a son Tom and his wife Karen, Phoenix, AZ and daughter Kelly Arnold and her husband Dan Dolloff, Warwick, RI. She leaves four grandchildren Alex and Samantha Arnold, and Andrew and Katie Perrott.
She also leaves her brother Jack Kelly and his wife Rita of Webster, MA, and sisters Patricia Long and her husband Jack of Bonita Springs, FL and Jean Claprood and her husband Donald, of Holden MA, and numerous nieces, nephews.
Kathleen married Ron on April Fool's Day in 1967. They resided in Anchorage AK for three years, where she graduated with a degree in education from the University of Alaska.
Kathy, was a teacher for thirty-five years in Bennington VT. She taught literally thousands of students the art of business communication all the way from shorthand to typing, to computer communications. She gave many hours of her own time to her students starting work early and leaving late almost every day.
Her fun time was golf. She enjoyed many years of playing with friends at Mt Anthony Country Club along with Ron and their children.
Kathy was an avid Boston sports fan. She was known to cheer so loud just watching TV that people would think she was sitting at the game.
Kathy was fortunate to have the support of an outstanding oncologist in Worcester, MA Dr. David Shepro and his staff. She called Dr Shepro's team the miracle workers. With their care and innovation Kathy believed they gave her an extra eleven years of life.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Rose and Clement Church at 111 Long Street, Warwick RI. Immediately following mass, final good- byes and a luncheon will be held at the Greenwood Inn, 1350 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI
Should anyone wish to share some type of monetary remembrance the family has asked you send it in Kathy's name to Joanne's House Development Department, Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 14, 2020