WALLOOMSAC, NY
Kathleen S. "Kathy" Arnold, 78, a resident of Route 67, Walloomsac, died peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Petersburg, NY on December 9, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Waters and Beatrice (Finzer/Waters) Salluzzo. Kathy received her education at St. Mary's Academy in Hoosick Falls and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School.
She first married Thomas Mabee in 1960. Kathy later married Leeward Arnold in 1968. Mr. Arnold died in 2015.
Kathy worked first a short while for NY Telephone, then as a waitress in several different establishments in the Hoosick Falls area for many years. She later was employed at Tansistor Electronics in Bennington until the time of her retirement.
She loved gardening, bird watching, soap operas and all kinds of sports. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New York Football Giants, Boston Celtics and Tiger Woods. Her greatest passion was time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kathy's family would like to especially thank the nurses of Rensselaer County Hospice, the many other family and friends care-givers that volunteered their time selflessly to stay with Kathy, and especially Charlotte Forrest, Kathy's friend of 53 years, for her loving presence and care.
Survivors include five children,James (Anne) Mabee of Bennington, Carl (Dawn Smith) Mabee of Rutland and Sharon (Michael) O'Malley, William (Michelle) Mabee and Robert (Elizabeth Bushee) Arnold,all of Bennington; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Donnelly of Baldwinsville , New York; a very special cousin "Brother " William Gutermuth of South Carolina and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Kathy's request there will be no services held.
Should friends desire to make memorial contributions to honor Kathy and her beloved "cat friends", these may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 6, 2019