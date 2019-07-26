|
|
Keith Center Robson, 66, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Harold Blake Robson and Jean Elizabeth (Center) Robson in Cambridge, NY on September 24, 1952.
He was predeceased by his parents, one brother Harold Blake Jr., and his son, Nathaniel (Nate) Warren Sherlock Robson. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Nancy S. Sherlock-Robson, his daughter Gwendelyn C. Enderoglu (Firat) and granddaughter Olive, as well as four brothers and two sisters: Charles of Parrish, FL, Walter of Soldotna, AK, Bruce of Anchorage, AK, Peter of Pelzer, SC, May of Bluffton, SC and Elizabeth of Syracuse, NY, in addition to many nephews and nieces.
Keith grew up in the town of Hoosick Falls, NY and graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1970. He attended the State University of New York at New Paltz and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Upon meeting his future wife, Nancy, while hitchhiking, he relocated to Montgomery County, PA and built his career as an architectural designer and muralist, working in both the residential and commercial fields.
Keith was a gifted artist and used his many talents to make the world a more beautiful place. His works included installations at Storm King Art Center, Mountainville, NY, wine labels, murals in restaurants and schools, set designs for school plays and pen-and-inks of his church to name just a few. However, most of his personal artwork was created in oils and watercolors.
Upon retirement, Keith moved to Juniata County, PA to provide care for his mother-in-law, Peg. He loved spending time in the country -- taking long walks every day and returning with many photographs of the landscape and nature he had observed. He also took up lawn bowling and not only excelled, but had the patience and generosity to introduce the sport to others.
However, his greatest joy was his granddaughter, Olive, with whom he was able to spend meaningful time, especially in the last year.
There will be a memorial service at 11 AM on Monday, July 29 at the Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, Lansdale, PA preceded by visitation at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Nate Robson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Road, Lansdale, PA 19446. Please make checks out to BHUMC.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 26, 2019