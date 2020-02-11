|
Kenneth L. Sherman, Sr., 78, a resident of North Road, passed away February 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life for Ken will be held Friday February 14, 2020 at 2pm at the Arlington American Legion. There are no visiting hours. Interment will be in the spring in Ira Allen Cemetery in Sunderland. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary information please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 11, 2020