Kevin M. Hicks of Berkeley, CA died on April 21, 2020 at his home, with his daughter by his side, following a battle with cancer. The son of the late Arthur E. and Kathleen Deegan Hicks, he was born in Bennington, Vermont. He received his bachelor's degree from Villanova University; his Master's in East Asian Studies from Washington University, and his MBA from UC Davis. A retired financial planner, he also taught in Japan in his earlier years. Kevin enjoyed spending time with family and friends, embracing the diversity that Berkeley offers. He was a world traveler, enjoyed photography, hiking, and driving cross-country to visit National Parks.



Kevin was predeceased by his wife, Linda Finch-Hicks, his parents, and his brother, David A. Hicks. He is survived by his daughter Suzanna of Ireland, his sisters: Karen Reynolds of West Rutland, VT, Laura Harrington and Linda White of Bennington, VT; his mother-in-law Suzanne Finch; sisters-in-law: Catherine and Anna Finch and Ann Zingali Hicks; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



A private service will be held in Berkeley, CA. A memorial service will also be held in Bennington, Vermont in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store