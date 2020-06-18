Kevin M. Hicks
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin M. Hicks of Berkeley, CA died on April 21, 2020 at his home, with his daughter by his side, following a battle with cancer. The son of the late Arthur E. and Kathleen Deegan Hicks, he was born in Bennington, Vermont. He received his bachelor's degree from Villanova University; his Master's in East Asian Studies from Washington University, and his MBA from UC Davis. A retired financial planner, he also taught in Japan in his earlier years. Kevin enjoyed spending time with family and friends, embracing the diversity that Berkeley offers. He was a world traveler, enjoyed photography, hiking, and driving cross-country to visit National Parks.

Kevin was predeceased by his wife, Linda Finch-Hicks, his parents, and his brother, David A. Hicks. He is survived by his daughter Suzanna of Ireland, his sisters: Karen Reynolds of West Rutland, VT, Laura Harrington and Linda White of Bennington, VT; his mother-in-law Suzanne Finch; sisters-in-law: Catherine and Anna Finch and Ann Zingali Hicks; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service will be held in Berkeley, CA. A memorial service will also be held in Bennington, Vermont in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved