Klaus W. Jones
1941 - 2020
Klaus W. "Nick" Jones, 78, passed away on Friday October 9, at his residence with his family by his side. He resided on Armsby Road with his wife Roberta (Snow) Jones.

Born November 17, 1941 to mother Elsa K. Wentzel, during bad times in Germany during WWII in the city of Darmstadt, state of Hessen. He was educated at several schools including Snow School, Chapel School, Bennington Graded School, Sacred Heart School and Bennington Catholic High School. After high school Klaus enlisted in the Army in December of 1960, serving until 1967, including a tour in Vietnam. He then served in the Army Reserve and National Guard from 1979 until 1983. Klaus was employed at General Electric in Pittsfield, MA, as a Quality Control Inspector. He was a longtime member of the Petersburg Rescue Squad.

Survivors other than his wife Roberta include his children Jennifer (Jason) Sausville of Bennington, VT, Mark (Susan) Humphrey of Oswego, NY, Matthew (Donna) Humphrey of Missouri City, TX, Luke (Helen) Humphrey, Sr., of Spokane, WA, Lucinda (Craig) Scharf of Rosewood, KY and Nicholas (Bonita) of Dolgeville, NY, grandchildren Gage Prouty, Luke Humphrey, Jr., Ryan (Sarah) Humphrey, Adam Humphrey, Rebecca Humphrey, Trina Folsom, Jessica (Samuel) Coleman, Mitchell Sausville and Ayden Sausville, seven great grandchildren, brother in-laws, Merton (Ida) Snow and Steven (Sandra) Snow. He was predeceased by brother in-law Howard Snow, mother and father in-law Bertha and Merton R. Snow and Elsa and Bradford Jones.

Services with Military Honors will be held at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon/Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Kurn Hattin Home's for Children or the Petersburg Rescue Squad through the funeral home.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
