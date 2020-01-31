|
Kris Edward La Barge, 61, passed away on January 16, 2020. He was born on November 27th, 1958 in Bennington, Vermont to his late father, Edward F. La Barge and surviving mother Louise Phillips.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army as a combat engineer in the XVIII Airborne corps stationed in Fort Bragg, NC. He loved football and the Patriots were his favorites team. He never missed a game on TV and it was his favorite thing to do while hanging out with all of us.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years Cindy, daughter Victoria and grandson Holden as well as his brother, Van; sisters, Holly, Shelly, Tina, Tricia, Wendy, Yvonne, Xalina and Zandra: and mother, Louise whom he all loved dearly.
He fought a long hard battle valiantly to the end like the true hero he was. He will forever be remembered as our biggest supporter of all things in life and as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
Military honors and interment will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72, Sarasota, Florida. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 31, 2020