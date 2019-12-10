|
Laneta B. Dicranian, 69, a resident of South Street in Bennington died Sunday December 8, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington surrounded by her family.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA August 5, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Edward A. Bobbin and Evelyn C. (Harrigan) Bobbin. Laneta received her education in Pittsfield, MA and Philadelphia, PA.
On February 1, 1970 she married Aram George Dicranian in Pittsfield, MA. Mr. Dicranian died June 6, 1994.
Laneta was well known for her work in the Bennington area. Over the years she worked at several local restaurants including the Ramada Inn, Geannelis's Wendy's, The Paradise Restaurant, the Mount Anthony Country Club and most recently at Price Chopper.
She was a former member of the Bennington Lodge of Elks # 567. She loved to travel. Laneta and Aram drove cross country several times, they also traveled to many places throughout the world including, Portugal, Italy, Mexico and Hawaii. Laneta also loved music. Over the years she attended many concerts. She saw Paul Anka in concert 539 times. She also loved animals, especially her cat Velvet. She rescued Ferrell cats and fostered their kittens. Laneta enjoyed spending time with family and good friends.
Survivors include a sister Diane Widmaier-Heckert and her husband Frank of Murrells Inlet, S.C.. A brother Roy A. Hovey of Morgan Hill, California. Her step daughter Paula Caravella of North Attleboro, MA. Her especially loved niece, Elizabeth L. Matthews her husband Carl and children Sierra and Summer and two nephews, Walter and Richard. She was pre-deceased by a step son Paul Dicranian Sr., a step daughter, Alice Ann Baker and a brother David A. Mendonca.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert Wiseman officiating.
The burial will follow in the family lot at the Pittsfield Cemetery in Pittsfield, MA.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday December 13, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Laneta B. Dicranian may be made to the Francis of Assisi Society for Animals through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 10, 2019