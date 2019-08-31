|
|
Laura Elizabeth Dickinson, 70 a resident of North Pownal, VT, passed away August 30, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11am at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in North Pownal Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 31, 2019