Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
North Pownal Cemetery
Laura Elizabeth Dickinson Obituary
Laura Elizabeth Dickinson, 70 a resident of North Pownal, VT, passed away August 30, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11am at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in North Pownal Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 31, 2019
