More Obituaries for Lawrence Sherwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Alan Sherwin


1939 - 2020
Lawrence Alan Sherwin Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father Lawrence (Larry) Alan Sherwin. He passed away on January 22, 2020 at Woodridge Rehabilitation Center in Berlin, Vermont.

Larry was born on March 30, 1939 in Bennington, Vermont. He attended Mount Anthony Union High and continued on to graduate from the University of Vermont. He met his late wife, Brenda E. Watts, while attending UVM. They were later married and had 3 children. He spent time in the military and achieved a Masters in Divinity. After which he was the Episcopal Minister at St. James Episcopal Church in Arlington, VT. He later worked as a counselor at United Counseling Service in Bennington, VT and eventually left there to open his own practice.

Larry is survived by his 3 children. His two daughters; Bronwen Orner (Brian) of Fairpoint, NY, Allison Sherwin of Bristol, VT and his son Sean Sherwin (April) of Shaftsbury, VT. His life partner Tim Sargent of Montpelier, VT. His 6 grandchildren; Sky, Hunter, Sean, Ariana, Kaine and Taylor and 3 great grandchildren, Sawyer, Madalyn and Lillie.

Larry is survived by his brother, Leo M. Sherwin (Cheryl) of Hingham, MA, a sister-n-law Jean Russell of Canada and several nephews. He is predeceased by his late wife Brenda, his parents Isabel & Leo, his sister Glenna Harvey (Fred) and a nephew Tino Barbarosa.

At Larry's request, he will be cremated and there will not be any services. We, Bronwen, Allison, and Sean may decide to do a celebration of our father's life at a later date this year. A remembrance of a life well lived and a passing too soon.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 21, 2020
