Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. Harrington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence E. Harrington Obituary
Lawrence Earl "Moe" Harrington, 85, a resident of Burgess Road, Bennington, died Sunday March 24, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home surrounded by his family following a long illness.

The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a prayer and from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church at 10:00 a. m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.

Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance.

Moe's complete obituary may be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.