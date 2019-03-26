|
|
Lawrence Earl "Moe" Harrington, 85, a resident of Burgess Road, Bennington, died Sunday March 24, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home surrounded by his family following a long illness.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a prayer and from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church at 10:00 a. m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance.
Moe's complete obituary may be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 26, 2019