Layton L. Durkee Sr.
1947 - 2020
Layton L. Durkee Sr., 73, a resident of Bell St. in Bennington, VT died Tuesday May 19, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born in Cambridge, NY May 5, 1947. He was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Lackey) Durkee. He received his education in Hoosick Falls.

Layton had been employed at UST in Bennington for 26 years. He later worked at T&M Enterprises in Shaftsbury from which he retired.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting

Survivors include his children, Layton L. Durkee Jr. and his wife Jenifer of North Bennington, Ginger North and Jeff Jennings of Bennington and Stephen Durkee of Bennington. Five grandchildren, Brittany Drayton, Brieana Durkee, Tanner Durkee, Eric North and Marissa North. Two great grandchildren, Olivia Duffany and Luca Drayton. A sister Doris Brooks of Hoosick Falls, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Edward A. and Loren Durkee and a sister Virginia Durkee.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

A graveside service will be held at the family lot at Meadowlawn Cemetery in Petersburgh, New York at the convenience of the family.

If friends desire contributions in memory of Layton L. Durkee Sr. may be made to the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
