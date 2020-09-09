NORTH BENNINGTON
Leland H. Russell Jr., 84, a former resident of North Bennington, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bennington Health and Rehabilitation following a long illness.
Born in North Adams, MA on July 18, 1936, he was the son of the late Leland H. Sr and Mary Elizabeth (Mylott) Russell.
Leland married the former Bertha M. Harrington at the Woodford Church on December 9, 1972. Mrs. Russell died December 1, 2016.
In early years Leland worked at the Shea Mill in North Bennington. He later was employed for many years at the Joseph A. Nadeau Company in North Bennington. He also worked for a time at Mace, Inc. in Bennington prior to his retirement.
Leland enjoyed playing cards and keeping up with local events in the Banner and from his front porch. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
Survivors include a daughter, Jo-Ann (Matthew Budro) Russell of White Creek, NY; a son, Jason Russell of Hoosick Falls, NY; two grandchildren, Payton and Tylee Russell; a sister, Virginia Niesz of Buffalo, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Leland was predeceased by 3 sisters, Elizabeth Mason, Carolyn Harrington and Diane Becker and three brothers, Robert, Andrew and Steven Russell
Friends are invited to pay respects to the family on Thursday, September 10th, from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home in Bennington.
Following the visitation graveside services will take place at 1:15 p.m. at the family lot in Hinsdillville Cemetery, Bennington.
Should friends desire memorial contributions in Leland Russell's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
.