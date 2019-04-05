|
Leon D. "Jake" Jacobs, 90, a resident of Pleasant Valley Road in Bennington died Tuesday April 2, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born in Bennington, VT February 26, 1929. He was the son of the late Leon I. Jacobs and Gwendolyn (Charlesworth) Jacobs. Jake received his education in Bennington and was a 1947 graduate of Bennington High School where he starred in football, basketball and baseball.
Jake married the former Muriel D. Bass on September 21, 1951. He later married the former Eloise Main on December 10, 2001.
In 1967 Jake purchased Bennington Amusement which he owned and operated until his retirement.
An avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. Jake enjoyed turkey and deer hunting. He also along with his sons, trapped muskrat, mink and beaver. He was a life member of NRA. He loved his dogs, gardening and bowling.
Survivors include his wife, Eloise Jacobs of Bennington. His sons, Kevin Jacobs and his wife Ruth of Effort, PA and Scott Jacobs of Bennington. His step children, Sharon Rancourt Watson of Bennington, Mark Rancourt of Bennington, Jennifer Schilling of Washougal, Washington and Kristen Rancourt-Miner of Nottingham, NH. Ten grandchildren, Shannon, Morgan, Luis, Sarah, Larissa, Iraj, Logan, Thea, Anna and Nicholas along with nine great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a son, Wayne Jacobs and a sister Barbara Murray.
A celebration of Jakes life will be held at the Mount Anthony Country Club on Sunday April 7, from 1:00 to 4;00 p.m. The family would like to invite all family and friends to celebrate Jake's life.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Leon D. Jacobs may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 5, 2019