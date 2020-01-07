|
|
Leonard Anzivino, long time resident of Bennington, VT, passed away peacefully at his home January 4, 2020.
Born to Antonio and Edith (Mastromarino) on the 11th of May 1929, Len spent his younger years in Brookline, MA graduating from Brookline High School in 1947. After graduation, he lived at home while attending Northeastern University in Boston.
In 1952, Len graduated with a degree in chemical engineering and entered the Navy soon after where he served stateside in Ordnance during the Korean Conflict. While still in the Navy, Leonard was offered a job at the then National Carbon Corporation (Union Carbide) in Bennington as an Engineer. Always handsome in his uniform, he caught the eye of Rita who became his wife of 48 years. Together they raised their two daughters, Gina and Maria in Bennington.
An active and devout communicant of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales, Len served as an acolyte and lector for many years and also served on the building and grounds committee. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #307 where he was a past Grand Knight.
As an honorable life member of the Bennington Rescue Squad, he served his community after his retirement as both a former President and Vice President. While on the Squad, he made many lifelong friends.
For fun and relaxation, Len enjoyed participating in and following a variety of sports. For many years, he had a standing tee time at the Mt. Anthony Country Club for an early morning Saturday round. He also played for the Union Carbide softball team and of course, was a proud Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan.
Len and Rita and the girls loved going to Cape Cod together and after his retirement, Len and Rita spent many summers there. He was able to spend a week with his family in Dennis with his feet in the sand last August.
As a lover of the outdoors, Len fished and bird hunted and spent many happy hours relaxing at Mt. Tabor camp with his buddies.
Combining his love of science and nature, "Mr. A" found great happiness and satisfaction teaching the children of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales school through the Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences (VINS).
Devoted to his wife, he provided her care at their home for 13 years during her illness. Rita passed away January 20, 2005.
Survivors include his daughter Maria Masnato and her husband Fred of North Barrington, IL and Gina Anzivino and her husband George Williams of Manchester Center, VT. Six grandchildren Kyle, Rachel, David, Kelsey (Leonard), Christina, and Laura; and one great-grandson, Jack.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday January 10, at 10:30 a.m. with a prayer and then from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.
The burial will follow in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Thursday January 9 from 4-7 pm.
If friends desire, contributions in memory of Len may be made to The Caron Foundation through the office of Mahar & Son Funeral Home 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Gina and Maria would like to express their gratitude to the staff and caregivers of At Home Senior Care, BAYADA Hospice, the VA Home Based Primary Care program and Bennington Project Independence.
In addition, they'd like to thank the many friends and family for their continued love and support.
We hope when you remember Len you remember him with a smile and a story.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 7, 2020