Leonard L. Nichols, 84, a resident of Finley Drive in Bennington died Sunday September 13, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY following a long illness.
He was born in Hancock, MA February 12, 1936. He was the son of the late Oliver and Hazel Arno Nichols. Len received his education in Hancock and was a 1955 graduate of Williamstown High School.
He married the former Rose Trudeau on September 8, 1956.
Mr. Nichols owned and operated a service station and automobile repair shop on Spring Street in Williamstown. He then went into the trucking business for several years. He later returned to the automotive service business where he, his sons and grandsons have owned and operated Len Nichols and Sons for over 50 years.
While in high school, Len was a star athlete where he excelled in baseball and football. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, mowing his lawn and vacations in Maine. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Rose M. Nichols of Bennington. Three sons, Keith Nichols and his wife Lynne, Timothy Nichols and his wife Cathy and Greg Nichols and his wife Jane. Five grandchildren, Lauren Nichols, Austin Nichols, Bradley Nichols, Daniel Nichols and Summer Nichols all of Bennington. A sister Carolyn Brown of Bennington along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by five brothers, Lawrence, Robert, Clayton, Richard, and Bernie Nichols and a sister Dorothy Whitney.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday September 18, at 10:30 a.m. with a prayer and then from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.
The burial will follow in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday September 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Leonard L. Nichols can be made to Sacred Heart School through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net