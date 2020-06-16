Lewis I. Bowman age 78, of Buffalo NY, formerly of Arlington, VT and Eaton, NY passed away on June 5, 2020.
A graduate of University of Buffalo. Beloved son of the late Grant and Mary Bowman; brother of John Bowman of Lexington, MA; close friend of Elizabeth Zaharchuk.
Services are private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 16, 2020.