Lewis Bowman
1941 - 2020
Lewis I. Bowman age 78, of Buffalo NY, formerly of Arlington, VT and Eaton, NY passed away on June 5, 2020.

A graduate of University of Buffalo. Beloved son of the late Grant and Mary Bowman; brother of John Bowman of Lexington, MA; close friend of Elizabeth Zaharchuk.

Services are private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com

Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 16, 2020.
