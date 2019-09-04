Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Federated Church of East Arlington
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Federated Church of East Arlington
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian C. Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian C. Wood Obituary
Lillian C. "Lil" Wood, 88, a longtime resident of Arlington, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Bennington Health and Rehabilitation following a long illness.

The funeral will be held from the Federated Church of East Arlington on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen S. Clark, pastor, officiating.

Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Lil's complete obituary may be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now