Lillian C. "Lil" Wood, 88, a longtime resident of Arlington, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Bennington Health and Rehabilitation following a long illness.
The funeral will be held from the Federated Church of East Arlington on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen S. Clark, pastor, officiating.
Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Lil's complete obituary may be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 4, 2019