Lillian Eugenie Rancourt Scrivens, 90, a resident of Sycamore Lane, Shaftsbury, VT, died peacefully on Friday February 7, 2020 at her home following a long illness.
Born in Winooski, VT on August 16, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Lucille (Yandow) Rancourt. Lillian moved to Bennington at the age of 6. She attended Sacred Heart School where she graduated in 1943. She then attended Bennington High School as a member of the graduating class of 1947.
Lillian married Eugene George Scrivens on May 12, 1951 at Sacred Heart Church, Bennington, VT.
In earlier years Lillian was employed at New England Telephone Company as a switchboard operator, Tansitor Electronics and Bennington Display. She was employed for many years at Bijur Lubricating Corporation until her retirement. Lillian was active in the United Electrical Workers Union Local 295 where she proudly held several offices including the challenging role of Shop Steward. She was a member of the Bijur's bowling team.
Lillian's favorite interest was her family. She enjoyed making and maintaining friendships near and far. She valued her friends very much. Her main hobbies and interests included family genealogy, knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting, reading, word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and assorted crafts. She loved to provide and find homes for animals in need. Lillian was an amazing cook and baker. She especially loved and took pride in carrying on her family's French-Canadian tradition of making meat pies ("tourtiere") during the Christmas season. Her children continue the same tradition to this day. She loved to visit with people she met when running errands "downtown". She volunteered with S.H.A.R.E. food program. Lillian had the special gift of finding four-leafed clovers even when not looking for them! Lillian was a person like a four leaf clover herself: hard to find and lucky to have!
Lillian was predeceased by her husband Gene, who died June 21, 2014. She was predeceased also by her sisters, Claire Rancourt Hyde Bonenfant, Marie Rancourt Krawczyk, Paulita Rancourt Croker, her brother Maurice (Mo) Rancourt and sister-in-law Matilda Scrivens Jordan Corey.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Jean Scrivens of Winooski, VT; her son Steven Eugene (Lisa Gates) Scrivens of Shaftsbury, VT and brother Roger Rancourt of Brunswick, Maine.
She leaves several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and cousins of many generations.
Lillian is now reunited with four infant children: George Henry, Rosemary, Anita and Joseph Jude.
The funeral will be held from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12 noon where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Private committal services will take place at Park Lawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice or your preferred human services or animal-care organization through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 15, 2020