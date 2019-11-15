|
Lillian Sleeman Seward, 95, a well-known resident of Bradford St. in Bennington, Vermont died Wednesday November 13, 2019 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington following a long illness.
She was born in Bennington, Vermont January 6, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Sollwan and Mary (Alexander) Sleeman. She received her education in Bennington and was a graduate of Bennington High School. Lillian later graduated from Syracuse University.
In earlier years Lillian was in the real estate business. Lillian was a philanthropist, many local and national organizations benefitted from her tremendous generosity.
Survivors include a brother George Sleeman and his wife Rosita of Bennington, VT. Seven nieces and nephews, John, Mary Leigh, Paul, Dan, Candace, Juliette and Tim. She was pre-deceased by a brother Richard Sleeman.
At Lillian's request services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Lillian Sleeman Seward may be made to VNA & Hospice of Bennington through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 15, 2019