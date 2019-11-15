Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Seward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Sleeman Seward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Sleeman Seward Obituary
Lillian Sleeman Seward, 95, a well-known resident of Bradford St. in Bennington, Vermont died Wednesday November 13, 2019 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington following a long illness.

She was born in Bennington, Vermont January 6, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Sollwan and Mary (Alexander) Sleeman. She received her education in Bennington and was a graduate of Bennington High School. Lillian later graduated from Syracuse University.

In earlier years Lillian was in the real estate business. Lillian was a philanthropist, many local and national organizations benefitted from her tremendous generosity.

Survivors include a brother George Sleeman and his wife Rosita of Bennington, VT. Seven nieces and nephews, John, Mary Leigh, Paul, Dan, Candace, Juliette and Tim. She was pre-deceased by a brother Richard Sleeman.

At Lillian's request services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.

If friends desire contributions in memory of Lillian Sleeman Seward may be made to VNA & Hospice of Bennington through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -