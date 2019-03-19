Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mahar and Son Funeral Home
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mahar and Son Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Bump

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Bump Obituary
Linda B. Bump, 67, a resident of Bump Way in White Creek, New York died peacefully Monday March 18, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday March 20, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now