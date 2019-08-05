|
NORTH BENNINGTON
Lindy S. Lynch, 63, wife of Kevin R. Lynch, a resident of Harvest Hills Drive, died peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family and friends. Lindy's passing followed a 5 year struggle, in which she was a strong warrior in her battle against cancer.
Born in Bennington on May 20, 1956, she was the daughter of Leone (Harrington) Dusablon and the late Albert Dusablon. Lindy received her early education in Bennington, VT, and was a graduate of Jonathan Law High School in Milford CT. She then enrolled in the nursing program at Western Connecticut University. Lindy enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1974 and served seven years as an Army nurse and in 1978 was honored as Soldier of the Year. After leaving the military she returned to Vermont where she founded Country Corner Day Care, Generations Child Care Center and The Apple Core Toy and Teacher supply store. She also served on the board of the Bennington Child Care Association. During those years she worked to establish several child care organizations throughout Vermont and was named by former Governor Howard Dean for her achievements in the child care field.
On June 29, 2002, Lindy married the love of her life Kevin, during a 3 day wedding celebration at The Green River Inn, in Sandgate VT. Everything Lindy did she did big! Together they created Kevin's Restaurant in North Bennington an area icon for many years until recently selling the business to enjoy retirement. Lindy became the Spirit of North Bennington and made everyone in Bennington County members of her family.
Lindy started her public service career by serving as a "Candy Striper" in high school. In typical Lindy fashion, she was the first person to volunteer 1000 hours at The Milford Hospital. Very active in the local Chamber of Commerce, Lindy was a past Chamber president, and Events Chair and also served on the board of the Vermont State Chamber. She was a member of the North Bennington School Board, The Park McCullough Board, Past President of Bennington Rotary Club, a founding board member of WBTN radio station, sat on the committee for the renovations of the NorShaft Lions Park, organizer of the Bennington Car Show, member of the Bennington Economic Development Task Force, one of the original founders of the Bennington Garlic Festival and was very active with both Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and the Bennington Cancer Crusaders among other things.
In 2007, she had the distinct privilege to organize the donation of the National Christmas tree, and travel from Bennington to Washington, D.C. Along the way, Lindy made sure to stop with the tree at every Veterans Home, along with Dwight D. Eisenhower Medical Center to pay tribute to all of the service men and women. She and her family were present at the US Capital for the Official lighting service.
Survivors include her "Saint" of a husband, Kevin R. Lynch of North Bennington; her mother, Leone Dusablon of Bennington; a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Megan Brooks of East Sandwich, MA and Daughter and son in law Megan (Brooks) Campbell and Chris Campbell of Shaftsbury; five beloved grandchildren, Lauren (13), Ryan (9), Ava (7) , Benjamin (6) and Chase (2); a sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Michael Cavacas of Rutland; a brother, Richard Dusablon of Willimantic, CT; five special nieces and nephews, Faith, Timmy, Pamela, Kristin and Ricky Jr. and a great niece Kaia; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, and countless friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the North Bennington Congregational Church with Rev. Penny Rich Smith, pastor, officiating. Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance. Burial will take place in the family lot at Grandview Cemetery in North Bennington immediately following the church service. A reception at The Country Club will follow the burial, where family and friends can gather to celebrate, share stories, and honor Lindy's life.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Lindy's memory may be made to the Bennington Cancer Crusaders, and/or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 5, 2019