South Burlington -- Loomis G. "Loo" Dana, 92, passed away at home on October 8, 2019. Loo was born on August 21, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts to parents Grosvenor and Frances Spear Dana.
Loo is survived by his children and their spouses; Richard & Laurie Dana, Gregory Dana & Deena Frankel and Christine Dana & Lynda Collar as well as his granddaughter, Elizabeth Dana. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Susanne Ott Dana.
Loo worked at the YMCA in Bennington and as Volunteer Coordinator at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. A member of the Second Congregational Church in Bennington for 41 years, Loomis served as a Moderator, Trustee and on the Board of Deacons.
A celebration of Loomis' life will take place at the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington on Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Loo's name to the Meals on Wheels program of Age Well Vermont (agewellvt.org).
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 15, 2019