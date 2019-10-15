Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cabot Funeral Home - Woodstock
1 Rose Hill
Woodstock, VT 05091
(802) 457-1222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
College Street Congregational Church
Burlington, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loomis Dana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loomis G. Dana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loomis G. Dana Obituary
South Burlington -- Loomis G. "Loo" Dana, 92, passed away at home on October 8, 2019. Loo was born on August 21, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts to parents Grosvenor and Frances Spear Dana.

Loo is survived by his children and their spouses; Richard & Laurie Dana, Gregory Dana & Deena Frankel and Christine Dana & Lynda Collar as well as his granddaughter, Elizabeth Dana. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Susanne Ott Dana.

Loo worked at the YMCA in Bennington and as Volunteer Coordinator at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. A member of the Second Congregational Church in Bennington for 41 years, Loomis served as a Moderator, Trustee and on the Board of Deacons.

A celebration of Loomis' life will take place at the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington on Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Loo's name to the Meals on Wheels program of Age Well Vermont (agewellvt.org).
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loomis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now