Mrs. Louise Matteson Bentley, 102, a resident of Borough Road and a lifetime resident of Sunderland, died Friday December 20, 2019 at her home following declining health. Born in Sunderland on July 12, 1917 she was the daughter of the late Fred and Cella (Nelson) Matteson. Mrs Bentley worked for Mack Molding retiring after 15 years of service. She was known as a good cook and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons Richard Davis of Sunderland and Larry Davis and his wife Sharon of Arlington, grandchildren David Davis of Arlington and Susan Herrmann of Dorset, great-grandchildren Emily O'Neil - Hopkins of Fort Edward, NY, James Hawley of Arlington and Sarah Hawley of Dorset and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Bentley who died June 16, 1993, her brother Floyd Matteson and sisters Lena Boynton and Effie Russel. Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Louise Bentley will be held Thursday morning December 26, 2019 at 11am in the family lot in Ira Allen Cemetery in Sunderland. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Mrs. Bentley's memory may be made to the Arlington Rescue Squad or the Arlington Fire Department, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 525 Arlington, VT 05250..To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 24, 2019