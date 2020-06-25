Louise Wagner, 93, a resident of Wagner Road, passed away peacefully June 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Louise was born in Pennsylvania on March 14, 1927 the daughter of the late Ewald and Catherine (Dungs) Wagner and attended local schools. Louise worked as an administrative assistant for General Electric for many years. She is survived by her sisters Hilda Wagner and Marguerite Heath a brother Paul (Esther) Wagner all of Hoosick Falls and 4 nephews. At the family's request there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Louise's memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 25, 2020.