Lucille C. Leamon, 93, a resident of Loomis Lakeside at Reed's Landing in Springfield, MA, passed away on October 16, 2020.
Born in Eminence, Missouri on October 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Homer G. Chaffin and Christine (Franzen) Chaffin.
Lucille received her early education in Marshfield and Seymour, Missouri and was a graduate of Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. She later received a master's degree in Religious Education from the Hartford Seminary Foundation in Connecticut and also a master's in reading from the University of Vermont.
Lucille first taught in the Killingly, Connecticut school system. After several years residing in both East Amherst, Massachusetts and Mariemont, Ohio, she moved with her family to Williamstown, Massachusetts where she taught at the elementary school there for many years until her retirement in 1993.
Lucille was a member of the Second Congregational Church in Bennington, Vermont and had also been active in the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. She provided many years of community service to the Bennington Tutorial Center, the Bennington Museum, the Robert Frost Stone House Museum and the Friends of Bennington Library.
Survivors include a daughter, Christine P. Leamon of Whately, MA; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Martin H. Leamon and Susan Palsa of Davis, CA; four grandchildren, Benjamin and Isobel Leamon and Elizabeth and Rebecca Feidelson; a sister Evelyn Pronko of Prescott, AZ; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations in memory of Lucille may be made to either the Second Congregational Church, 115 Hillside Avenue, Bennington VT 05201 or to the Bennington Tutorial Center, 208 Pleasant Street, Bennington VT 05201. Local arrangements in the Springfield area are being handled by the Forastiere Smith Funeral Home (413) 525-2800. Guest book condolences can be made at the E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home. Please visit the website www.maharandersonfuneralhome.net