|
|
Lucinda Danziger Gregory (Cindy) passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at Brookdale Fillmore Pond in Bennington, Vermont at the age of 91. Born in Canton, Ohio on August 19, 1928, Cindy grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, and went on to study at Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design. Her 60 year business career was full of diverse, entrepreneurial and creative pursuits, fueled by her boundless energy and unlimited enthusiasm. She worked as a medical illustrator in New York City in the 1950's, a manager for Avon Products in the 1960's, co-founder of Uni/Search executive placement service in Connecticut with her husband John, and co-owner of The Chocolate Barn in Vermont for over 35 years until retirement at age 80.
She married John Burton Gregory after a whirlwind 6 month romance that began on Valentine's Day in 1955. Together they embarked on all types of life adventures, always game for anything. They had two children, Judd and Amy, and lived in Brookfield, Connecticut until moving to Vermont in 1977. Together they owned The Chocolate Barn in Shaftsbury until John's death in 1981, and Cindy went on to operate the business until retiring in 2010. Cindy loved the creative world, music, art, travel, cooking, and all creatures great and small, especially her Scottish terriers. She was a talented artist using silk screening as her medium, creating and sewing a line of women's skirts, rug hooking, and writing a cookbook, "begged, borrowed and stolen from the best" at age 81. She was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Manchester Country Club, and the Dorset Church, where she was a member of the women's fellowship. She volunteered in the kitchen for Meals on Wheels, and loved to cook for a table full of friends and family. Cindy leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Judd and Peg Gregory, of Dorset, Vermont, and her daughter Amy Gregory and son-in-law Michael Wurth of Shelburne, Vermont. A celebration of her life will be held at the United Church of Dorset on Friday March 6 , 2020 at 4pm.
If friends desire memorial gifts in Cindy's memory may be made to the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert or the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 28, 2020