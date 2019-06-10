|
Lucy A. (Stemp) Latif, 88, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at CLR Nursing Home. She was born on March 1, 1931 to Frank and Elfrieda (Kittel) Stemp and educated in Bennington schools. She married Francis Latif on July 4, 1948. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Lucy enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings, where many happy memories were made sitting around her Sunday dinner table on Caroline Drive. She thought nothing of pulling up another chair to make room for any unexpected guests who happened to drop by for a visit. In earlier years, Lucy was active in local bowling leagues, the Brooklyn Belles, and the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion, where she served as secretary and president while her husband Francis was an officer for Post 13. Throughout the years, she held several jobs outside the home including various retail stores, the Union Carbide, and later Camelot Village where she worked for 22 years until her retirement.
Lucy leaves behind a legacy in her five Children: Christine Reighley & John of Sheldon, VT; Cynthia Allen & Gary of Little River, SC; David Latif of Port St. Lucie, FL.; Donald Latif & Sandra of Shaftsbury, VT.; and Laura Cryan & John of Millbury, MA.
She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; Michael and Nicholas Allen, Miles and Darrel Hickok, Bradley and Todd Latif, Ryan Latif, Caitlin and Courtney Cryan; step granddaughter Jennifer (Reighley) Archambault, and eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Francis; a brother Francis Stemp; sisters Doris Marino and Myrtle Betit; and daughter-in-law Donna Latif.
Memorial services celebrating the life of Lucy Latif will be held at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, July 21st.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00pm - 4:00pm.
Committal services will take place at White Chapel Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the medical staff of the ER and ICU at SVMC and the staff at CLR and VNA/Hospice for their care.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lucy's memory to VNA/Hospice of Bennington through the office of Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 10, 2019