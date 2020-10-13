Malcolm Richard Brownell of Bushnell, Florida formerly of Hoosick Falls, New York, died on October 8 at his home with family by his side following a short illness.



Malcolm or Buck as he is known by his family was predeceased by his wife Norma Brown on Oct. 29, 2008. Malcolm was born on the family farm in West Hoosick on Good Friday, April 4, 1933. to Raymond Brownell and Ethel LeBarron. He was one of seven children. He is predeceased by His brothers Milton and Charles and sister Helen Filkins. He is survived by his brother Kenneth and sisters Gladys Goodermote and Shirley Cottrell.



Malcolm is survived by his children Lynn (Dale) Bort of Brewerton, NY and Keith Brownell of Mocksville, NC. He has five grandchildren: Elizabeth Brownell (Mocksville, NC); Cassandra Brownell (Hillsbrough, NC); Patrick Bort (Atoka, TN) Jeannie VanHoeven (Rome, NY) and Jason Bort (Tully, NY). Malcolm has seven great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces nephews, and cousins.



Malcolm graduated from Hoosick Falls Walter A. Wood High School in 1951. He served in the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant in the Army. He received an Associates Degree in Insurance from Penn State. He worked in insurance retiring from Guilderland Reinsurance Company in 1998 as Senior Vice President of Claims. He enjoyed traveling for his work and his professional affiliations. He was a Volunteer Firefighter with the North Hoosick Fire Dept. for 20 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls for over 60 years and served in various capacities. He enjoyed participating in the Veterans Group in Hoosick Falls and was able to go on 2 Honor Flights to Washington, DC. He served on the Board of Education for Hoosick Falls Central School as a member and President; He was an active member of Kiwanis. He was a member of the American Legion. He served as President of the Albany Claims Association.



Malcolm enjoyed traveling to Florida for the last ten years for the winter. He was an avid fair goer and enjoyed meeting new people. He golfed for many years and traveled with family and friends to various golf courses.



Malcolm enjoyed attending family events and spending time with his family. He was very proud of his family.



Services with full Military Honors will be held on Friday October 16th, at 10:00 am, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon/Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to either the First Baptist Church in Hoosick Falls, the Hoosick Falls Veteran's Group or the North Hoosick Fire Department through the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store