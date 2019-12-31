|
|
Margaret Mary Rousseau, 91, a lifelong resident of Hoosick Falls, died peacefully at her residence on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Born in Hoosick Falls on January 4, 1928, she was the second of six children of the late Richard and Mary Shannahan) Sargood.
As a younger woman, Margaret worked at the Albany Felt Co. in Hoosick Falls and Stanley Tools in Shaftsbury before returning to school while raising 3 sons to complete her nursing degree. After retiring from the Putnam Memorial Hospital, she then helped for almost 20 years in the family business, Upsy Daisy Flowers. She volunteered for a time with the grandparent's program at HFCS and the Hoosick Falls Fire Department Auxiliary and for many years at the HACA Food Closet, earning the Outstanding Volunteer award in 2006.
She is survived by her sons Mark (Kim) and Brian (Mariea), 5 grandchildren (Adrienne, Luc, Matthew, Marc, and Nathan), 11 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Phyllis (late William) Sargood of Hoosick Falls, Doris (late Richard) Sargood of Pittstown, No?lla (late Dollard) Roy and brother-in-law Fernand (late Rachel) Rousseau, both of Sherbrooke, Quebec, as well as numerous nieces (an especially close niece Pat Laporte was like a daughter to her), nephews and cousins. Armand, her husband of 62 years, passed away in December 2017 and her youngest son Claude passed in 1976. She is predeceased as well by her sister Mary (late Edward Cross) and brothers Robert, Donald, William and Richard Sargood.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 1 PM at the First United Presbyterian Church, 130 Main Street, Hoosick Falls NY. Friends may call on the family at the church prior to the service from 12 Noon - 1 PM. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund or the HACA Food Closet through the office of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090.
Guest book condolences may be made in the Book of Memories in the Obituaries section at https://maharfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 31, 2019