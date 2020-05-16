Margaret "Peggy" Sweet, 79, a resident of North Branch Street in Bennington, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 following a long illness.
Peggy was born in Cambridge, New York on July 31, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Monica (Hoffman) Harrington. She received her education in Greenwich schools. She married David E. Sweet in Greenwich on May 3, 1958. Mr. Sweet predeceased her on October 30, 2002.
Peggy enjoyed playing BINGO, and was an avid Red Sox fan. Her greatest delight was spending time with her family.
She is survived by three children: Ira (Heidi) Sweet of Bennington, William Sweet of Bennington and Monica Sweet of Bennington. Peggy has one daughter-in-law, Teresa Sweet also of Bennington.
She leaves twelve grandchildren: Melissa Bates, Amanda Loveland, David Sweet, Cory Sweet, Laci Sweet, Troy Sweet, Kyle Tomasi, Ira Sweet, Jr. Nathan Sweet, Patrick Springer, Sydney Sweet and Hannah Sweet, and many great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she is predeceased by two sons, Edward and David, and several brothers and sisters.
Due to the COVID-19 protocol, there will not be any public services for Peggy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be left at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Peggy was born in Cambridge, New York on July 31, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Monica (Hoffman) Harrington. She received her education in Greenwich schools. She married David E. Sweet in Greenwich on May 3, 1958. Mr. Sweet predeceased her on October 30, 2002.
Peggy enjoyed playing BINGO, and was an avid Red Sox fan. Her greatest delight was spending time with her family.
She is survived by three children: Ira (Heidi) Sweet of Bennington, William Sweet of Bennington and Monica Sweet of Bennington. Peggy has one daughter-in-law, Teresa Sweet also of Bennington.
She leaves twelve grandchildren: Melissa Bates, Amanda Loveland, David Sweet, Cory Sweet, Laci Sweet, Troy Sweet, Kyle Tomasi, Ira Sweet, Jr. Nathan Sweet, Patrick Springer, Sydney Sweet and Hannah Sweet, and many great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she is predeceased by two sons, Edward and David, and several brothers and sisters.
Due to the COVID-19 protocol, there will not be any public services for Peggy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be left at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 16, 2020.