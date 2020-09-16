1/1
Marie Ann Becker
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Ann Becker, 41, a resident of Orchard Road in Bennington, VT died Friday September 11, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington following a long illness.

She was born in Bennington, VT June 2, 1979. She was the daughter of Clifford Becker and Brenda (Ruggles) Davis. She received her education in Bennington and attended Mount Anthony Union High School.

Marie worked as a nurse's aide at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.

She was very artistic and enjoyed decorating. She was a free spirit. Marie had a laugh that could light up a room. She was overflowing with compassion and was an amazing person in so many ways. She was a loving mother, Meme, sister, aunt and niece. She was loved very much and will be missed by many.

Survivors include a daughter, MacKenzie Becker of Rutland, VT. Her father and step mother, Clifford and Susan Becker of Hoosick Falls, NY. Her mother, Brenda Davis of Bennington. Two grandchildren, Mayla and Mitchell. A brother Jason Becker and his girl friend Pam Conley of North Bennington and a sister Meagan Morse of Brattleboro, VT. A nephew Riley Burdick of Bennington along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday September 17, from 10:00 a.m until 11:00 am.

A graveside service will follow at the family lot at White Chapel Cemetery in Bennington at 11:30 a.m.

If friends desire contributions in memory of Marie Ann Becker may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved