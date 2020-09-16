Marie Ann Becker, 41, a resident of Orchard Road in Bennington, VT died Friday September 11, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington following a long illness.
She was born in Bennington, VT June 2, 1979. She was the daughter of Clifford Becker and Brenda (Ruggles) Davis. She received her education in Bennington and attended Mount Anthony Union High School.
Marie worked as a nurse's aide at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.
She was very artistic and enjoyed decorating. She was a free spirit. Marie had a laugh that could light up a room. She was overflowing with compassion and was an amazing person in so many ways. She was a loving mother, Meme, sister, aunt and niece. She was loved very much and will be missed by many.
Survivors include a daughter, MacKenzie Becker of Rutland, VT. Her father and step mother, Clifford and Susan Becker of Hoosick Falls, NY. Her mother, Brenda Davis of Bennington. Two grandchildren, Mayla and Mitchell. A brother Jason Becker and his girl friend Pam Conley of North Bennington and a sister Meagan Morse of Brattleboro, VT. A nephew Riley Burdick of Bennington along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday September 17, from 10:00 a.m until 11:00 am.
A graveside service will follow at the family lot at White Chapel Cemetery in Bennington at 11:30 a.m.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Marie Ann Becker may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net