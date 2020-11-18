Marie (Saia) Gallina, 91, a resident of Bennington, beloved wife of 63 years of the late Justo Gallina and loving mom to Angelo Gallina, the late Sal Gallina and Fran Artale, grandmother to Dyanna Artale Kane (Joshua) and great grandmother to Audrina Kane, passed away November 14, 2020 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, eleven days before her 92nd birthday. Marie was a loving wife, mom and grandma. She cherished times spent with her family making dinners for her family and friends. She enjoyed needlework, sewing, needlepoint and making clothes. She was a collector of colored glass and dolls and her happiest times were family gatherings. Everyone referred to her as mom, ma, grandma, mother Marie and her loving husband called her sweetheart. She was also known as "The Lady Who Always Wears A Hat". At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services at this time. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.