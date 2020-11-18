1/1
Marie (Saia) Gallina
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie (Saia) Gallina, 91, a resident of Bennington, beloved wife of 63 years of the late Justo Gallina and loving mom to Angelo Gallina, the late Sal Gallina and Fran Artale, grandmother to Dyanna Artale Kane (Joshua) and great grandmother to Audrina Kane, passed away November 14, 2020 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, eleven days before her 92nd birthday. Marie was a loving wife, mom and grandma. She cherished times spent with her family making dinners for her family and friends. She enjoyed needlework, sewing, needlepoint and making clothes. She was a collector of colored glass and dolls and her happiest times were family gatherings. Everyone referred to her as mom, ma, grandma, mother Marie and her loving husband called her sweetheart. She was also known as "The Lady Who Always Wears A Hat". At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services at this time. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved