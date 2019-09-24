Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Marie Miller Obituary
Marie Miller, (Radziejewski), 92, a former resident of North Branch St. in Bennington, VT died Friday September 20, 2019 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington.

At Marie's request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Marie has gifted her body to the University of Vermont Anatomical Gifts Program.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington.

To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 24, 2019
