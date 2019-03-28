|
Marilyn Liljeberg, 85, of Shushan, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 25, 2019 in her home. She was loved by her family, Eileen Patten (Don), Elaine Brown (Bob), Lynn Wilbur (Peter) John Franklin (Kathy), and Gage Slade (Roger), along with her grandchildren; Shane Franklin (Annie), Regan Archambault (Brandon), Keya Porter (Alex), Meghan Barney (Chris), Josh Franklin (Bree), Jade Colling (Kurt), Emily Slade and Andrew Slade, along with her step grandchildren, Rory (Sarah) Petteys and Dan (Hannelore) Petteys. She will also be missed by her great grandchildren; Evelyn Franklin, Taliah Colling, Jude Franklin, Jackson and Gracie Barney, Vaila and Lachlan Porter, and Mary and James Petteys.
Marilyn enjoyed her church friends, her bible study and her scrabble playing friends. She also loved to visit with her siblings, Janice Gordon, Bud Snow, Larry Snow, Missy Haynes, Ron Snow, and the late Wayne Snow along with their children. Marilyn was predeceased also by her parents, C. Evelyn Snow and Burton Snow Sr. of Arlington VT.
Despite her initial dislike of computers Marilyn came to thoroughly enjoy engaging family and friends via email with her humor and thoughtfulness.
Most of all she took great pride in her home in Shushan. She loved mowing and maintaining her 5 acre lawn. She loved the views from her home and the memories of her late husband Ingemar Liljeberg.
A memorial service will be held at the Shushan United Presbyterian Church, Shushan, NY on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow in the church hall.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
The McClellan, Gariepy, Ackley & Ross Funeral Homes, Salem & Cambridge is assisting the family.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 28, 2019